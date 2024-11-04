EverQuote: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $11.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $144.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $131 million to $136 million.

