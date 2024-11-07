Evergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $465.6…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $465.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $2.02.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.73 to $3.93 per share.

