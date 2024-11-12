EverCommerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $176.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $172 million.

