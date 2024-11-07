Eventbrite: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its third quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $77.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in December, Eventbrite said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $77 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $322 million to $326 million.
