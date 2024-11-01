Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Essent Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Essent Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2024, 6:40 AM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $176.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.65.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $316.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESNT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up