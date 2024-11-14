Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $34.3 million in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $34.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $298.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 75 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion.

