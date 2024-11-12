EPlus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $31.3…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $31.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.36 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $515.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $576.5 million.

