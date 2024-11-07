Epam: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $136.3 million.…

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $136.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.37. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.70 to $2.78.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.73 to $10.81 per share.

