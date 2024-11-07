EOG Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $5.97 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.03 billion.

