Envirotech Vehicles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

The Osceola, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

