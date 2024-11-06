Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Entravision Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Entravision Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 4:57 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 12 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $97.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up