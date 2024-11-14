Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

