Entegris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $77.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $807.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $830.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 82 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $810 million to $840 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

