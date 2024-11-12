Enstar Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $148 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $9.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.51 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $423 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $177 million.

