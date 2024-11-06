Enovis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its third quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $505.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504 million.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.80 per share.

