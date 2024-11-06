EnLink Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $14 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENLC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.