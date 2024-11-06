Enhabit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110.2 million in its third…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $2.20. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $253.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.7 million.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion.

