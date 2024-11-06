EnerSys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.3 million.…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.3 million.

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $883.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $920 million to $960 million for the fiscal third quarter.

EnerSys expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.75 to $9.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.