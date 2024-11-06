Energy Transfer LP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.18 billion. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.18 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $20.77 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ET

