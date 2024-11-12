Energy Focus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $316,000 in…

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $316,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Solon, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The energy-efficient lighting systems designer posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFOI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFOI

