Energous: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $230,000 in the period.

