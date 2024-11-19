Energizer: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $47.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $805.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 65 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.65 per share.

