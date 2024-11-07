Endeavor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Thursday reported a loss…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Thursday reported a loss of $264.7 million in its third quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The entertainment, sport and content company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

