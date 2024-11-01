Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.02 billion. On…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 40 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $10.91 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENB

