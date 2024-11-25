Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $28.8 million…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Monday reported a loss of $28.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.36 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.16 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $116 million, or $5.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.6 million.

