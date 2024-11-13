Empresa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Tuesday reported…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Tuesday reported net income of $121.6 million in its third quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of $2.78 per share.

The electric power distributor posted revenue of $590.8 million in the period.

