Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $996 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.62 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.97 billion, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.30.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.05 per share.

