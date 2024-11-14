Emeren Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.8…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.2 million.

