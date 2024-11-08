Embraer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Friday reported…

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Friday reported profit of $178.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

