Ellington Credit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 7:14 PM

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Credit Company (EARN) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The residential mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

