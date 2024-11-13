Elicio Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.39.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELTX

