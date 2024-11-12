EGain: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $652,000 in its fiscal…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $652,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, eGain said it expects revenue in the range of $22.2 million to $22.6 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 17 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $92 million to $93 million.

