EchoStar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $141.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

