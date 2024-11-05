Easterly Government Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Washington-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $32.2 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 29 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.9 million, or 5 cents per share.

The property management company, based in Washington, posted revenue of $74.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.6 million.

Easterly Government Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.15 to $1.17 per share.

