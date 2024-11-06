E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $19…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $19 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291.2 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.47 to $3.53 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion.

