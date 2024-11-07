Dynavax Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $17.6…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $17.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period.

