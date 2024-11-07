Dynatrace: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $44 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $44 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $418.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $425 million to $428 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.31 to $1.33 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.