Dynagas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Friday reported net income of $15.1 million in its third quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period.

