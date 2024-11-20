Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $69.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

