Live Radio
Home » Latest News » DXP Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DXP Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 5:16 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Monday reported earnings of $21.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $472.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up