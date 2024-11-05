DuPont de Nemours: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $454…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $454 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, DuPont de Nemours expects its per-share earnings to be 98 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.07 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings to be $3.90 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.37 billion.

