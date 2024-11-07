Duke Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.28 billion.…

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share.

