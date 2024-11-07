Ducommun: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported profit of $10.1 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 99 cents per share.
The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $201.4 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCO
