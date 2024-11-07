Doximity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $44.2 million.…

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $152 million to $153 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $540 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

