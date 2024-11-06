DoubleVerify: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $169.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $194 million to $200 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $666 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.