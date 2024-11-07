DNOW: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported earnings of $13 million in its third quarter.…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $606 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNOW

