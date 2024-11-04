DMC Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $101.3…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $101.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $8.27. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period.

DMC Global shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.84, a decline of 48% in the last 12 months.

