DLocal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $26.8 million.

The company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $185.8 million in the period.

