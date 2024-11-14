Disney: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $460 million.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $22.57 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.59 billion.

