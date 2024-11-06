Dine Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.1…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $195 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.9 million.

